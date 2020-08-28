4 NYPD traffic officers assaulted in two days, NYPD says

Police say two NYPD traffic safety agents were assaulted in Midtown Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 (Citizen App).

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — At least four NYPD traffic safety agents were assaulted this week, the NYPD said Friday.

On Friday at around 4:26 p.m., two traffic agents were attempting to issue a summons at West 47th Street near Sixth Avenue when the driver began fighting the officers, police said. One of the agents was punched in the face and the other sustained a hand injury.

The alleged assault comes days after two other traffic agents were assaulted in Fordham Heights, police said.

Two NYPD traffic safety agents approached a driver in a 2008 silver Nissan Altima parked at a fire hydrant on East Fordham Road near Webster Ave Wednesday around 8 p.m., police said. The agents asked the driver to move his vehicle. Instead, police said he exited the car and punched both agents in their faces, before getting back in the car and driving away.

One person was arrested in the Midtown incident, police said, but the suspect in the Bronx incident remains at large.

The man, approximately 6 feet tall weighting 200 pounds, with black hair, was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and white sweat pants and black and white sneakers, police said.

Police have not said the incidents were related.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).