32 Union College students sickened by diarrheal illness

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — At least 32 students at an upstate New York college have been diagnosed with a diarrheal illness commonly linked to contaminated lakes, streams and wells.

The Union College students tested positive for giardiasis, while other students showed symptoms.

That’s according to Fran’Cee Brown-McClure, the college’s vice president for student affairs and dean of students, who updated students in an email Friday.

Officials at the Schenectady school are working with local health officials to try to determine the source of the illness.

The school’s water supply tested negative for the giardia parasite.

Some students say they became ill after swimming in local bodies of water.