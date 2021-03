27 names added to FDNY 9/11 memorial wall

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — The names of 27 FDNY members who died of illnesses related to their rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center will be added to the department’s memorial wall, the FDNY said Wednesday.

The names were added in a private ceremony Wednesday.

The FDNY released the names as follows:

Firefighter Owen T. Carlock, Ladder 122

Firefighter Robert M. Gless, Engine 329

Firefighter John B. O’Brien, Engine 329

Firefighter James J. Hurson, Engine 318

Captain Robert E. Collis, Engine 304

Firefighter Joseph Walsh, Ladder 32

Auto Mechanic James J. Sottile, Shops

Firefighter Joseph R. Losinno, Engine 302

Firefighter Robert B. Fitzgibbon, Engine 47

Firefighter Walter E. McKee, Battalion 39

Firefighter John W. Boyle, Rescue 1

Firefighter Roger Espinal, Engine 320

Firefighter Richard J. Tanagretta, Rescue 5

Firefighter Andrew S. Gargiulo, Engine 160

Lieutenant Richard G. Estreicher, Engine 248

Firefighter Clifford R. DiMuro, Ladder 137

Captain Dennis M. Gilhooly, Engine 67

Firefighter Brian W. Casse, Engine 294

Firefighter Michael L. Feldman, Ladder 161

Firefighter Richard B. Jones, Ladder 25

Lieutenant Paul W. Deo, Jr., Engine 317

Firefighter Joseph A. Hatzelman, Engine 218

Firefighter Daniel R. Foley, Rescue 3

Battalion Chief Dennis J. Moynihan, Battalion 18

Firefighter John H. Marr, Engine 34

Lieutenant Kevin C. Dunn, Engine 251

Firefighter Paul J. Greco, Squad 270

To date, more than 226 FDNY members have died of 9/11-related illnesses, and 343 died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The memorial wall is enshrined at the FDNY Brooklyn headquarters.