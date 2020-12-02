2021 NYC Half Marathon canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Runners continue near the finish line of the New York City Half Marathon in New York, Sunday, March 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — For the second year in a row, the NYC Half Marathon has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision to cancel the 2021 United Airlines NYC Half was made due to the ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus, according to New York Road Runners.

The 2020 event, which was scheduled for March 15, was canceled as New York and the rest of the country saw an increase in cases.

The event annually features about 25,000 participants on a course that runs from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

Runners who registered for the canceled 2020 Half and opted to defer entry to 2021 will have the option to choose a full refund for their 2020 entry fee or defer entry to the 2022 event.

Runners who earned entry to the 2021 race through an NYRR incentive program do not need to take any action and will receive an email informing them their entry will be deferred to 2022.

