2010 NY gov candidate Paladino recovering from COVID-19

Carl Paladino pictured here during his failed run for New York governor in October 2010 (Photo: Audrey C. Tiernan-Pool/Getty Images)

BUFFALO — Former New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino is recovering from COVID-19.

But the Republican says he still maintains public officials are overreacting to what he calls a “bad flu bug.”

Paladino said he was hospitalized for a few days after initially showing symptoms Sept. 2, but is feeling better now.

The 74-year-old developer attended a rally in April in his hometown of Buffalo opposing the pandemic shutdown ordered by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who defeated him in 2010.

Paladino is a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.