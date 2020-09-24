2010 NY gov candidate Paladino recovering from COVID-19

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Carl Paladino’s son denounces dad for Obama comments

Carl Paladino pictured here during his failed run for New York governor in October 2010 (Photo: Audrey C. Tiernan-Pool/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BUFFALO — Former New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino is recovering from COVID-19.

But the Republican says he still maintains public officials are overreacting to what he calls a “bad flu bug.”

Paladino said he was hospitalized for a few days after initially showing symptoms Sept. 2, but is feeling better now.

The 74-year-old developer attended a rally in April in his hometown of Buffalo opposing the pandemic shutdown ordered by Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who defeated him in 2010.

Paladino is a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump.

