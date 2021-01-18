200 NYPD officers to assist Capitol security for Biden’s inauguration in Washington

Hundreds of NYPD officers will assist with security in Washington, D.C. during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to the department.

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of NYPD officers made their way to Washington, D.C. on Monday to assist with security for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.

The NYPD said it sent 200 officers to help fortify the U.S. Capitol.

This morning, 200 of your officers begin their journey down to the U.S. Capitol, to represent the NYPD and assist with security for Wednesday’s Presidential Inauguration. pic.twitter.com/BL2nKjJlC1 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 18, 2021

The officers will be joined by some-25,000 National Guard troops heading into Washington for the event.

U.S. defense officials said on Sunday the FBI is in the process of vetting every National Guard member assigned to inauguration security over concerns about an insider attack or other threat from service members.

The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by rioters who support outgoing President Donald Trump.

It also underscores fears that some of the very people assigned to protect the city over the next several days could present a threat to the incoming president and other VIPs in attendance.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are preparing for a scaled-down swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and increased security concerns.

Many inaugural events, including a parade in D.C. and evening gala, are being recreated as virtual affairs because of the pandemic.

