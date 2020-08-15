20 shootings since Friday morning leave dozens injured, at least 2 dead: NYPD

A shooting in Harlem on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, injured four people, police said.

NEW YORK CITY — The surge of gun violence in New York City continues this weekend amid a streak of 20 shootings since Friday morning, police said on Saturday.

According to the NYPD, there were 12 shootings, injuring 20 people, on Friday. Since 12:01 a.m. Saturday, there have been at least eight more shootings, with 10 additional victims.

Two men were shot and killed in separate incidents early Saturday morning, according to police.

In St. Albans, Queens, a 28-year-old off-duty city correction officer was shot in the head and torso near Ridgedale and Defoe streets around 3:05 a.m., police said.

Correction Officers Benevolent Association President Benny Boscio, Jr. issued a statement on the death of the officer, later identified as John Jeff of South Jamaica, Queens.

“[Jeff] was well-liked and highly regarded by his fellow officers. While the police continue to investigate this horrific incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, our hearts and prayers are with Correction Officer Jeff’s family and his fellow officers at AMKC during this painful time. We are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of Correction Officer Jeff’s assailant or assailants.”

Over in Manhattan, a 30-year-old man was shot in the torso on West 128th Street in Harlem around 12:51 a.m., police said.

Both men were pronounced dead at area hospitals and there are no arrests in either case, as of Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

Another shooting at a large block party in Harlem Friday night left four people injured, police said.

Gunshots rang out near Malcolm X Blvd and West 113th Street around 11:15 p.m., according to the NYPD.

A 44-year-old woman, 28-year-old woman and a 47-year-old man were each shot in the leg. A 39-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her foot.

The victims were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

Police are searching for the suspect.

New York City has seen a spike in gun violence this year. Shooting incidents citywide are up 78.8% so far this year compared to the same time period in 2019, according to NYPD data.

