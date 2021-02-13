2 people stabbed to death on separate A trains in Queens, Manhattan: NYPD

A person wears a protective mask while boarding an A train in the Fulton Street station in Manhattan on May 6, 2020.

NEW YORK — Editor’s note: Police launched an investigation Saturday into at least four stabbings along the A line that may be connected. The NYPD increased police presence throughout the subway system in response. Read more.

Two people were found stabbed to death on separate A trains overnight, police said Saturday morning.

NYPD officials held a briefing. Watch the news conference below or click here.

Officers called to the Mott Avenue-Beach 22nd Street station in Far Rockaway, Queens, around 11:20 p.m. Friday discovered a man with numerous stab wounds to his neck and torso sitting on a bench inside the train, according to the NYPD. The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The second stabbing victim, a 44-year-old woman, was found lying under a bench inside an A train stopped at the West 207th Street-Broadway station in Inwood, Manhattan, around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said. She was also pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

A police spokesperson said it’s unclear if the deaths are connected.

A joint statement released Saturday by interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg and TWU Local 100 union President Tony Utano called for an immediate increase to the number of NYPD officers on subways.

“The recent horrifying attacks in the subway system are outrageous and unacceptable. Every customer, and each of our brave, heroic transit workers deserve a safe and secure transit system,” the statement said. “We have been calling on the city to add more police to the system, and to do more to assist those who desperately need mental health assistance. The time for action is now. We are demanding that additional resources be put into the system to address this challenge immediately. Our hearts go out to the victims, as we cooperate with active investigations and urge prosecutors to pursue maximum penalties for perpetrators.”

