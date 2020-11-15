2 children shot, one fatally, in CT home; woman arrested

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. — A woman shot two children in a suburban Connecticut home, killing one child and critically injuring the other, police said Saturday.

Naomi Bell was arrested on murder and attempted murder charges, according to a Connecticut State Police report.

Police haven’t said what relationship, if any, the 43-year-old Bell has to the children.

She is due for arraignment Monday, and there was no immediate information on her legal representation. A phone message was left at an apparent phone number for her home in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

