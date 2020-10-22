2.2 magnitude earthquake in Putnam County: USGS

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CARMEL HAMLET, N.Y. — An earthquake with a preliminary 2.2 magnitude was registered in Putnam County Thursday afternoon.

U.S. Geological Survey records show the quake happened about 6 miles southeast of Merrit Park. It’s epicenter was in an area known as Carmel Hamlet and was just under 5 miles underground.

According to the USGS, an earthquake with a magnitude between 2 and 3 has the energy equivalent to a “moderate lightning bolt.”

These smaller quakes are much more frequent worldwide than larger quakes. Globally, there an average of 1 million magnitude 2 earthquakes per year, while there are only about 10,000 magnitude 4 earthquakes and 150 magnitude 6 earthquakes on average annually.

Correction: This story initially reported the incorrect county for the quake’s epicenter.