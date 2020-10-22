2.2 magnitude earthquake in Putnam County: USGS

CARMEL HAMLET, N.Y. — An earthquake with a preliminary 2.2 magnitude was registered in Putnam County Thursday afternoon.
U.S. Geological Survey records show the quake happened about 6 miles southeast of Merrit Park. It’s epicenter was in an area known as Carmel Hamlet and was just under 5 miles underground.
According to the USGS, an earthquake with a magnitude between 2 and 3 has the energy equivalent to a “moderate lightning bolt.”
These smaller quakes are much more frequent worldwide than larger quakes. Globally, there an average of 1 million magnitude 2 earthquakes per year, while there are only about 10,000 magnitude 4 earthquakes and 150 magnitude 6 earthquakes on average annually.
Correction: This story initially reported the incorrect county for the quake’s epicenter.