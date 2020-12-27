192 crystals installed on Times Square New Year’s Eve ball ahead of pandemic-limited event

Local News

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:
new year's even times square ball

Workers from Landmark Signs install a panel of Waterford crystal triangles on the Times Square New Year’s Eve ball on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — Workers installed 192 new glittering Waterford crystal triangles on Times Square’s New Year’s Eve ball on Sunday in preparation for a pandemic-limited celebration on Thursday.

The ball is a 12-foot-diameter geodesic sphere covered with more than 2,000 crystal triangles of various sizes. Some new crystals are swapped in every year.

This year’s addition features a new “Gift of Happiness” design represented by a sunburst of bright cuts radiating outward.

The ball, blazing with more than 32,000 LED lights, will be dropped at 11:59 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2021.

The Times Square celebration will be much smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be fewer than 100 people at the Crossroads of the World to ring in 2021.

Doctors, nurses, teachers, grocery store employees and transit workers will be invited to enjoy the celebration in socially distanced pens while everyone else watches from home.

More than 180 million Americans and perhaps one billion worldwide are expected to watch the Times Square celebrations virtually online or on a free NYE app.

The event will be headlined by Gloria Gaynor, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter and Jimmy Allen.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung

Top Queens prosecutor resigns

NJ loosens some restrictions

Capitol Police officer killed in vehicle attack

Experts break down allergy season forecast

@PIX11News on Twitter