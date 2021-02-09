NYC mayoral candidates square off in youth forum with PIX11’s Ayana Harry

Editor’s Note: Watch PIX11’s Ayana Harry co-moderate the mayoral forum below:

More than 30 candidates make up the diverse field now running to become New York City’s next mayor.

The candidates include political newcomers, established politicians, a high school dropout, a man wrongfully sent to prison and a few Ivy League graduates .

Nia Alvarez-Mapp wanted to ensure the political interests of young New Yorkers were addressed on the campaign trail, so she and fellow students organized the Greater Harlem Unite Next Gen Candidates Forum.

“There’s a lot of candidates and the information is very overwhelming,” Alvarez-Mapp said in an interview with PIX11 News. “There’s not one concrete spot where everyone goes to.”

Alvarez-Mapp and fellow organizers invited all of the candidates; 19 of them will join in live discussions. The first group of candidates will participate in the forum Tuesday Feb. 9; the second half of the candidates will participate Tuesday Feb. 16.

Candidates will face questions on topics including education, gentrification, police reform and COVID-19 vaccinations.

NYU freshman and Bronx native Jennifer Martinez will help moderate the discussion.

“ I think we’re at a point in time in which young people have been at the forefront of so many different key movements,” she said. “Politicians need to include us in this discussion because we’re not going anywhere, and if they choose not to then we’re just going to get louder.”

The forum is also sponsored by the NAACP’s New York branch, the National Action Network’s Youth Huddle, the National Council of Negro Women’s Manhattan Section, Strategy for Black Lives and EducatedVoter.net.

Watch PIX11’s Ayana Harry co-moderate the mayoral forum at above.