12 Powerball tickets each worth $1 million sold in New York

Cards used to select Powerball and other lottery numbers sit on the counter at a 7-Eleven store.

NEW YORK CITY — At least a dozen lucky Powerball players in New York woke up on Sunday with a ticket worth $1 million.

The New York Lottery announced 12 second-place tickets for Saturday night’s drawing were sold statewide, including several in New York City.

The first-place prize in Saturday’s drawing was $20 million. But you don’t have to match all six numbers to win some money. If you get all five numbers correct without hitting the Powerball, the ticket is worth $1 million.

The winning numbers are: 05 08 17 27 28 and the Powerball is 14.

The locations where the 12 second-place tickets were sold are:

Islam MD K, located at 1332 Metropolitan Ave. in the Bronx

Guru Hari Stationers Inc., located at 165-84 Baisley Blvd. in Jamaica, Queens

Pizza Garden Corp., located at 171-01 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens

Healthcare Pharmacy, located at 1825 Madison ave. in Manhattan

Frederick Community Pharmacy, located at 2450 Frederick Douglass Blvd. in Manhattan

The Check Cashing Place #51, located at 518 W. 145th St. in Manhattan

Raj Newsstand and Grocery, located at 2372 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn

Big M Walton, located at 204 Delaware St. in Walton

ACME #2499 Greenburgh, located at 103 Knollwood Rd. in White Plains

R&J Food Corp., located at 274 South Broadway in Yonkers

Spring Valley Wholesales Inc., located at 35 Lawrence St. in Spring Valley

Stewart’s Shops #357, located at 54 Vassar Rd. in Poughkeepsie