1 dead, 9 wounded in shootings across NYC Monday: police

Cops investigating after Derrick Garner, 41, was fatally shot multiple times on Bainbridge Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn late Monday night, Aug. 17, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK CITY — After a bloody weekend of gun violence in New York City, the shootings continued Monday, leaving nine people injured and one dead, police said.

According to the NYPD, there were at least seven shooting incidents across the city Monday, ending with the late-night killing of a Brooklyn man.

Police said around 10:40 p.m. officers responding to a 911 call of am an shot discovered a manwith gunshot wounds to his arm and torso on Bainbridge Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.

The man, later identified as 41-year-old Derrick Garner, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

No arrests have been made in the fatal shooting.

Monday’s gunfire comes after there were at least 39 shootings across the city over the weekend with over 50 victims, including seven fatalities, authorities said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).