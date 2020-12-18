World famous magician Steve Cohen releases new book

NEW YORK — Magician Steve Cohen has been memorizing audiences for 20 years.

At Chamber Magic, guests are treated to mind reading and astonishing tricks. And while the pandemic may have halted the show at the Lotto New York Palace hotel temporarily, it didn’t stop Cohen from creating another work of art: his book “Confronting Magic.”

“I call it ‘Confronting Magic’ because it represents a feeling audiences feel when they see magic shows, which is a moment of impossibility,” he said.

The book includes tricks and how they’re performed — including one of his most famous, Think a Drink.

The book is also filled with pictures of the audience enjoying themselves, highlighting the moments people can’t quite make sense of.

Cohen say the gift that magicians give their audiences is the gift of wonder, and that anytime you don’t understand the trick, that’s a good thing.

“Confronting Magic” is available now — head to ChamberMagic.com to buy the book.