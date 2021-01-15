Toddler’s daily positive affirmation inspires book

NEW YORK — A 2-year-old boy from Queens became a viral sensation on his walk to school.

It’s not so much what he was doing, but what he was saying that has inspired people around the world.

Three sentences — that’s all it took for one toddler to become a viral inspiration. “I am smart, I am blessed, I can do anything.”

That affirmation, taught to Ayaan Holder by his mother, went viral after she posted their morning walk to school on her Instagram page.

So what made Alissa Holder come up with the idea of an affirmation for her child? “I felt like I needed to give Ayaan the tools to have a positive outlook on life.”

And because it’s been so successful with Ayaan, Alissa and her sister Zulekah have released a new children’s book titled, “I am smart, I am blessed, I can do anything,” to inspire all ages with the same affirmation.

Their goal with the book: “We want people to know that positive self-motivation is essential for all of us. Repeating things to yourself and affirming I can get through this, we want this book to be that tool that you use in your life.”

Zulekah said their goal was to make the book simple enough for small children, but impactful for everyone.

You can pick up a copy of the book, available now.