The experience of leading New York’s largest health care system during the pandemic

NEW YORK — What was it like to be at the epicenter of the health care system that cared for more COVID-19 patients that any other in the United States?

We’re getting a firsthand look from the CEO of Northwell Health, Michael Dowling, with his new book “Leading Through a Pandemic the Inside Story of Lessons Learned About Innovation, Leadership and Humanity During The Covid-19 Crisis.”

He talks about how Northwell Health was prepared for the worst, how they’re already gearing up for the next emergency and the work all of us need to do to make sure we stay safe and healthy.

