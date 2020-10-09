Senior dance team lands Broadway choreographer

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — COVID-19 is not stopping some seniors from “getting their kicks.”

The NY Pacemakers are already practicing for the next time they’ll be entertaining a crowd, but this time they’ve got a little help from a famous Broadway choreographer.

The NY Pacemakers are a senior dance team which usually entertains the Brooklyn Cyclones fans but have been sidelined since the pandemic.

The woman behind these groovy dancers is Susan Avery.

“Our slogan is we dance with heart,” she told PIX11 News.

In-person group rehearsal has now been replaced with zoom, but this group is still having so much fun — they even attracted a big name to teach them a routine in Long Island resident Stephanie Klemons, the award-winning Broadway performer and co-choreographer of “Hamilton.”

Susan reached out to Stephanie and she was game.

“I saw how awesome they are and was like yeah why not let’s do it,” Klemons said.

So this week class kicked off. The NY Pacemakers will continue to work with Stephanie in hopes of bringing that performance live to a crowd in the New Year.

If you would like to join the NY Pacemakers, Susan says they’re always looking for new members ages 50 and up.

Just reach out to her on the NY Pacemakers Facebook page.

