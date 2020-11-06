‘Queen of Christmas’ releases new holiday album

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — This week has probably had its ups and downs for most of us, but tonight, we want to bring you joy.

We’re getting close to the most wonderful time of the year and the “Queen of Christmas” has dropped a new album that you can enjoy now.

The best Christmas gift ever is the joy that Christmas music brings us and no one knows this better than the women who the “New Yorker” calls “The Queen of Christmas.”

Elizabeth Chan has been writing and recording holiday hits for the past nine years.

Elizabeth’s newest album, “Celebrate Me Home” just dropped. The name of the album is also the first song to be released which is a cover of the famous Kenny Loggins song.

“I felt so strongly that this is the song people need to hear now,” Chan said. “They need to know that they are celebrated for all the hard work of staying home.”

Elizabeth says she hopes when people listen to her new album that they feel the magic of hope, love and joy that the Christmas season brings to all.

Elizabeth Chan’s album, “Celebrate Me Home” is available now.