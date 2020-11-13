Northwell Health opens new center for veterans

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

As we honor military veterans who have served in the U.S. armed forces, Northwell Health opened its Military Liaison Services Center this week. Juan Serrano, the Assistant Vice President of the Military Liaison Services at Northwell, said they are not only improving the health of veterans, but the entire community.

“The best way to describe it is a breath of fresh air for veterans, family and our community,” he said.

The center, located in Long Island City, Queens, is a one stop shop for veterans that will help with all aspects of life after service: it’ll help vets find meaningful work, provide a holistic approach to taking care of their entire family, and of course, provide exceptional health care, they said.

Northwell Health said they have set a goal to change the way companies view and treat our military and hope others around the country will follow their lead.