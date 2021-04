NEW YORK — Many of us have not stepped into our gyms since last March.

So, if you’ve been forgoing the treadmill but want to keep logging miles, two NYRR coach show us what you need to know before you hit the pavement this winter.

And if you need a little inspiration to get out there, the New York Road Runners just open registration for the virtual New York City Half Marathon head to nyrr.org to sign up.