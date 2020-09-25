‘Dear Future Me,’ new documentary about coming of age

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. — A documentary filmed right in our backyard is stirring up emotions.

Every year, 6th grade students in New Jersey’s Maplewood Middle School are asked to write a letter to themselves, which they then open six years later. The letters not only reflect on who they are, but also imagine who they might become. This year, for the first time, the students opened those letter’s on camera, which turned into the film “Dear Future Me.”

The co-director, Tom Mason, from Redglass Pictures, said they hit the jackpot with the kids.

“There was a tremendous amount of wisdom I was surprised by,” he said.

One of the students who opened her letter on camera, Juliette Dabb, said she had been looking forward to this moment for six years.

“When I look back at myself in middle school,” she said, “I see so many insecurities. I never imaged where I’d be today.”

You can watch “Dear Future Me” now on HP’s The Garage by clicking by clicking here.