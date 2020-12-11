Daniel’s Music Foundation brings the music back

NEW YORK — Even in normal times, parents wrestle with how best to support their childrens’ interests and social interactions.

Those concerns are even more difficult for parents of children with disabilities, who have been the most vulnerable during the pandemic.

Daniel’s Music Foundation, a non-profit in Harlem, however, has found a way to pivot in a positive direction to help those with disabilities nationwide dance, laugh and sing.

Ken Trush and his son, Daniel, who the organization said once COVID-19 hit, they couldn’t stand by and do nothing.

“We saw the need and it was ripping our hearts out just sitting here, so we said what can we do? So we started a virtual community and it started with the same things at the center — open mic, dance lessons and so much more,” Ken said.

That virtual community has been so successful, Daniel’s Music Foundation is now reaching three times as many people as it did before the pandemic.

“So now we can reach people in places that don’t have music programs,” Trush added.

