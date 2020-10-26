Iron Skillet Cook Off goes virtual: FDNY firefighters cooking for a good cause

NEW YORK CITY — The Iron Skillet Cook Off is a unique and exciting culinary competition between FDNY firefighters from each of New York City’s five boroughs, teamed with one of the city’s finest professional chefs.

This year the five firehouse cooks teamed with chef Michael Ayoub from Brooklyn’s Fornino.

All proceeds benefit World Cares Center’s ability to respond to disasters and crises across the United States and abroad, preparing and equipping community volunteers with training, protective equipment, and critical life-saving skills and supplies.

This year’s competition is being held virtually Monday night, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., meaning anyone can watch and participate by voting in various criteria from home.

As in years past, PIX11’s Kirstin Cole will serve as the virtual Master of Ceremonies

Head here now to find out how to attend the virtual event or donate.