From Aaron Rodgers to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, see who’s guest hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ next

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion the the set of the popular quiz show. Jennings will serve as a consulting producer on season 37, which premieres on Sept. 14. (JEOPARDY! via AP)

“Jeopardy!” announced the list of guest hosts for upcoming shows, featuring producers, anchors, sports stars, and much more.

Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since it returned on Jan. 4 after the death of Alex Trebek.

He’ll host the show through the end of this week.

After that, Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will host from Feb. 22 through March 5.

The dates for the other guest hosts have not yet been announced, but they have released the list of the hosts.

Check out the list below:

Aaron Rodgers

Savannah Guthrie

Anderson Cooper

Mayim Bialik

Bill Whitaker

Dr. Sanjay Gupta

Dr. Mehmet Oz

This story was first published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.