From Aaron Rodgers to Dr. Sanjay Gupta, see who’s guest hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ next

“Jeopardy!” announced the list of guest hosts for upcoming shows, featuring producers, anchors, sports stars, and much more.
Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since it returned on Jan. 4 after the death of Alex Trebek.
He’ll host the show through the end of this week.
After that, Mike Richards, the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will host from Feb. 22 through March 5.
The dates for the other guest hosts have not yet been announced, but they have released the list of the hosts.
Check out the list below:
Aaron Rodgers
Savannah Guthrie
Anderson Cooper
Mayim Bialik
Bill Whitaker
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
Dr. Mehmet Oz
This story was first published by WXYZ in Detroit, Michigan.