Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

by: The Associated Press & Scripps National

Posted:
Worker says he was fired from shipyard for wearing Trump hat

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, a man wears a hat with President President Donald Trump’s campaign slogan in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

A Virginia man says he was fired from his job at a shipyard for refusing to remove a hat supporting President Donald Trump. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Dave Sunderland was fired last week from Newport News Shipbuilding.

The private firm builds the nation’s aircraft carriers and some of its submarines. Sunderland said the human resources department said he violated a policy that bars yard workers from “campaigning” while on the job. Sunderland wore the hat as he walked from his car to his work area inside the gates, and sometimes during a safety meeting at the beginning of his shift.

A spokesperson for Newport News Shipbuilding says the company doesn’t allow political campaign or partisan political activities on company property.

