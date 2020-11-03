Woman frustrated after showing up too late to vote in NJ

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEWARK, NJ — A woman hopped out of her car, ballot in hand, and begged New Jersey election officials to allow her to hand in her ballot.

They said no. She was too late.

Ballots to be counted were already being loaded onto trucks at the Hall of Records in Newark.

Gov. Phil Murphy sent ballots out to the millions of registered voters in an effort to make the election safer amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Millions mailed filled-out ballots in early or deposited them into ballot boxes.

There were protections in place to make sure people didn’t vote twice, Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin said.

“After all the vote-by-mail ballots are counted, the provisional are then verified by then checking against the vote-by-mail file,” he said. “There is a system set up, a bipartisan system.”