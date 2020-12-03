Wisconsin Supreme Court won’t hear Trump lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Thursday it will not hear President Donald Trump’s lawsuit, which had been requested to overturn election results in two Wisconsin counties.

The lawsuit sought to overturn 200,000 ballots in Wisconsin.

The decision from the Supreme Court comes just days after the Wisconsin Election Commission officially declared Joe Biden as the winner of Wisconsin.

“What we had is an abuse of the absentee process, dramatically in Dane and Milwaukee County,” said Jim Troupis, attorney for the Trump campaign.

The lawsuit specifically focused on absentee ballots that were cast both through the mail and in person.

The suit aimed to dismiss absentee ballots where the clerks’ offices “inserted missing information,” people cast ballots “claiming Indefinite Confinement status” even if they “no longer qualified,” and absentee ballots “improperly cast or received at ‘Democracy in the Park’ events,” which were held in Madison.

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Election Commission have said the Trump Administration is required to file the lawsuit in circuit court, not the state Supreme Court.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall at WTMJ.