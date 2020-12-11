Wisconsin judge rules against Trump campaign lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

A Wisconsin judge has ruled against a Trump campaign lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the presidential election in the state.

“Because the court is satisfied the rules and guidelines applied in each of the disputed areas are reasonable, and a correct interpretation of the underlying early absentee voting laws, the certification of the results of the 2020 Wisconsin presidential election, after the Dane County and Milwaukee County recounts, is affirmed,” Judge Stephen Simane said in a ruling released Friday.

Hearings were scheduled Thursday for the campaign’s federal and state lawsuits that were an effort to invalidate thousands of ballots in both Dane County and Milwaukee County.

The attempt to overturn ballots in Milwaukee County was dismissed Thursday afternoon.

Prior to the decision, attorneys for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the state elections commission said the cases are without merit and should be dismissed.

The ruling clears the way for Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to go to Biden. The body will formally vote on Monday to seal Biden’s win.

This story is breaking and will be updated.