Wis. Supreme Court rules against President Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn election results

Election 2020

by: TMJ4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump’s lawsuit and latest attempt to overturn the state’s election results.

The ruling came just an hour before Wisconsin’s electoral college voters were set to confirm Biden’s win in the state.

President Trump’s legal team took the lawsuit to the state Supreme Court after losing in Milwaukee County Court last week. The court previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts.

The Supreme Court met in a rare weekend session to listen to arguments in the case. The decision came down just before 11 a.m. CT Monday.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties.

Read the full ruling below:

Wisconsin Supreme Court decision by TMJ4 on Scribd


Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday