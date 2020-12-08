Winner of NY 22nd Congressional District race unclear more than a month after election

ALBANY, N.Y. — The winner of the ultra-tight 22nd Congressional District race in New York remained unclear Tuesday, more than a month after the November election, as a state judge ordered county boards of election to fix errors they made when first counting ballots.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi and his Republican challenger, former U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, are separated by as few as a dozen votes and remain at odds over about 1,500 disputed ballots and several dozen uncounted ballots found recently by Chenango County.

State Judge Scott DelConte ordered the boards of election to launch a “complete inspection” to account for every single submitted ballot.

