What would a recount in Georgia look like?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

GEORGIA — They’re still counting votes across Georgia, and it’s really close.

While Democratic challenger Joe Biden has surpassed Republican President Donald Trump, his lead is very narrow. Just after 3 p.m., his lead was about 1,500 votes.

Under Georgia law a candidate can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points, which is the case here.

Kate Brumback, an AP reporter in Atlanta, said state officials are saying a recount is very likely, in which case ballots would be rescanned on high-speed scanners at each county’s central election office.

But first, election workers would test the scanners to make sure they’re functioning correctly.

Georgia’s two Senate races — a regular race between Sen. David Purdue and challenger John Ossoff, and a special race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Doug Collins — will each likely go to runoff elections, with no candidate in either race amassing at least 50% of the vote.