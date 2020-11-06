What would a recount in Georgia look like?

GEORGIA — They’re still counting votes across Georgia, and it’s really close.
While Democratic challenger Joe Biden has surpassed Republican President Donald Trump, his lead is very narrow. Just after 3 p.m., his lead was about 1,500 votes.
Under Georgia law a candidate can request a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percentage points, which is the case here.
Kate Brumback, an AP reporter in Atlanta, said state officials are saying a recount is very likely, in which case ballots would be rescanned on high-speed scanners at each county’s central election office.
But first, election workers would test the scanners to make sure they’re functioning correctly.
Georgia’s two Senate races — a regular race between Sen. David Purdue and challenger John Ossoff, and a special race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Doug Collins — will each likely go to runoff elections, with no candidate in either race amassing at least 50% of the vote.