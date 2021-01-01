What to expect when Congress certifies Biden win Wednesday

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump has launched an all-out pressure campaign on his party to use what is normally a formality on Jan. 6 to reverse the results of the November election.

The election results will not be reversed.

However, there does now appear to be a good amount of Republican support for theatrics. Their efforts will effectively delay the Congressional certification of Joe Biden as president for a few hours, perhaps by a day.

Wednesday, a joint session of Congress will meet to certify the Electoral College results. The laws governing the procedure state that if at least one House member and one Senator formally object to the results from any state, Congress has to debate the issue for two hours.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he will object to at least one state that helped Joe Biden get 306 electoral votes, probably Pennsylvania.

He released a more extensive explanation of his reasons for this via Twitter:

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

Trump and his allies have long viewed Jan. 6 as their last chance to reverse the election results.

“The effort by the sitting President of the United States to overturn the results is patently undemocratic,” Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said upon learning of Hawley’s plan. “The effort by others to amplify and burnish his ludicrous claims of fraud, is equally revolting.”

As recently as 2016, Democrats in the House objected to Trump’s win. However, they were not joined by a sitting Senator; it is more rare for a Senator to join in the effort and force debate.

The last time an objection was debated was in 2005. Democrats objected to President George W. Bush’s win over John Kerry in Ohio.

Many Democrats at the time, including now-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, praised the objection. They argued it highlighted disenfranchisement and was not about overturning an election.

The 2005 effort, which did not involve Kerry, was a much different from the current objection effort.

Theoretically, if both chambers debate and agree with Wednesday’s objection, the results of a state could be overturned.

This will not happen, though.

Democrats control the House. In the Senate, enough Republicans are on the record as saying they will vote against the effort to object.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been privately trying to stop Republican Senators from going down this road because they will have to publicly vote against the wishes of Trump to uphold democracy.

Trump is tweeting pressure from the sidelines and encouraging protest outside Congress. According to CNN, as many as 140 elected Republicans might join the objection to carry political favor with Trump.

Eyes will also be on Vice President Mike Pence, who in his role will have to preside over the proceeding. During the 2005 debate, many members of the GOP called the move by the Democrats an undemocratic attack on the election system. The roles will be reversed next Wednesday.

It is unclear how many states Republicans will object to, witch each objection joined by a House Member and Senator forcing two hours of debate.