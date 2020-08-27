What to expect from President Trump on final night of the RNC

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — The Republican National Convention culminates Thursday night with President Donald Trump formally accepting his party’s nomination for four more years in office.

However, unlike in previous years, the candidate has already made quite a few appearances throughout the week, including several pre-taped and live segments, and a full speech Monday afternoon.

During that speech to delegates in Charlotte, Trump spent less time on his own record and vision going forward and more time attacking voting systems and former Vice President Joe Biden.

However, over the rest of the week, the campaign was much more on message.

There was the hammering home of a message of law and order aimed at suburban women, as cities around the country have experienced upticks in crime and protests.

There were also moments meant to appeal to Black voters, like the pardoning of a former bank robber who helps convicts re-assimilate. Plus there was an effort to softening Trump’s — and the Republican Party’s — record on race, with speeches by up-and-coming Republicans of color, and celebrities like Heisman winner Herschel Walker.

“It hurt my soul to hear the terrible names people call Donald,” Walker said. “The worst one is ‘racist.’ I take that as a personal insult to hear I’d have a 37-year friendship with a racist. People who think that don’t know what they’re talking about.”

Woven throughout the week was the controversial use of government power to show off the president as “in control,” even with 180,000 people are dead from COVID-19 and nearly 30 million Americans are out of work week-after-week.

The RNC worked to re-frame that conversation.

“During a once-in-a-century pandemic, an unforeseeable crisis sent to us from a far away land, the president’s effort for New York was phenomenal,” said Suffolk County Congressman Lee Zeldin.

However, the question remains if Trump will remain on message Thursday.

The vice president and first lady even joked during their respective speeches that he has a tendency to say whatever is on the top of his mind.

Democratic vice presidential nominee California Sen. Kamala Harris tried to re-direct the narrative even before the president spoke. During a ”pre-buttal” she warned voters not to forget that Trump fumbled through the early days of the pandemic response, after throwing out Obama-Biden pandemic playbook shortly after taking office.

“Before the virus hit, Trump made our country vulnerable,” Harris said. “After it hit, he failed to do what was necessary, as he continues, he’s making it worse every day.”

Trump will also likely talk about the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura and may directly address the killing of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police and the subsequent protest and unrest.