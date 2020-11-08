What the Biden, Harris win means for minority women, young girls

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice president and now California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

Her election has served as a moment of inspiration and hope for women of color in the country, especially young girls.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I certainly will not be the last,” she said on Saturday night. “To the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

Girls around New York City told PIX11’s Jennifer Bisram what Harris means to them. Watch the video above for their reaction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.