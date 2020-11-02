What matters most to NY voters as Election Day rears its head?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

STATEN ISLAND — Voters on Staten Island expressed concern over the economy and the pandemic ahead of Tuesday’s election Monday, highlighting key issues that mean the most to voters.

“It’s the most important election in a lifetime,” Staten Island voter Donna told PIX11 News. “ The economy is the most important to me.”

“I’m kind of a conservative person,” another voter said Monday afternoon. “So I went with the candidate that I knew was going to have a strong foreign policy, limit our taxes.”

While 1.1 million people in New York City voted early this year, political analyst Morgan Pehme noted, “I think everybody’s on eggshells about the outcome of the election tomorrow.”

At a MET Supermarket on Hylan Boulevard, business was up sharply over the last 72 hours.

“People are starting to panic that after the election, there’s going to be riots,” Edward Vesce explained. “They want to make sure they have enough stuff stocked up at home to live.”

As Election Day closes in, Americans are exhausted from constant crises, on edge because of volatile political divisions and anxious about what’s to come.

Voters arriving in record numbers to cast early ballots said basic democratic foundations feel brittle: Will their vote count? Will the loser accept the result? Will the winner find a way to repair a sick and unsettled nation?

Tension is ratcheted up, as each side believes the other is threatening to usher in the end of America as we know it.

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are making their closing arguments in a final day of campaign events, a day before voters conclude the long, bitter 2020 presidential election.

Each man is arguing that he is the better fit to steer a nation confronted with a once-in-a-century pandemic, the starkest economic contraction since the Great Depression and a citizenry divided on cultural and racial issues.

Never before in modern history has America faced a choice between two candidates who offer such opposite visions in a time of such great stakes.

More than 93 million people have already voted. Each campaign insists it has a pathway to victory.