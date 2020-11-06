What is a ‘cured’ ballot, and why do they matter?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

What is a “cured” ballot?

As several key swing states come down to the wire in a narrowing presidential race, “cured” ballots have become an important piece of the puzzle, especially for partisan operatives and campaigns.

“Cured” ballots are ballots in which a problem — such as a missing or mismatched signature — is fixed by the voter so they can still count.

This is a normal process in many states. If voters casting a ballot in person run into problems at their polling places, they can simply ask the nearest poll worker for help.

But that’s not the case for voters using a mail-in ballot, so several states have created a process for these voters to fix certain errors such as a missing or mismatched voter signature. These states all provide time for voters to fix those ballots.

With the presidential race in Georgia potentially coming down to a few thousand or even a few hundred votes, advocates for both candidates were racing Friday to find every person who submitted a flawed ballot that could not initially be counted.

Some were absentee voters with missing signatures. Some voters did not have an ID when they arrived at the polls. (Georgia is one of a handful of states that requires voters to show ID at the polling locations.) Others were not listed on the voter rolls and will need to explain why.

All of them must correct, or “cure,” their ballots right by 5 p.m. Friday for their votes to count.