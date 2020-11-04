Wednesday in Washington: Where key races — and the presidency — stand

From l-r, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden, walk off stage at the conclusion of the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

We knew we might not have a winner in Washington by Wednesday morning and in the days that followed Tuesday’s general election, but the scenario playing out over control of the White House and Congress is starting to take shape — though it may end up in the courts next.

Several states remained up for grabs Wednesday evening, as well as Maine’s 2nd Congressional District.

The big news late Wednesday afternoon was out of swing state Wisconsin, where 10 electoral votes were projected to go to former Vice President Joe Biden, though the margin of victory allows President Donald Trump to ask for a recount, which he said he will.

As of Wednesday evening, Georgia and Nevada remained too close to call, as did North Carolina.

What’s the hold up? The votes left to be counted are mainly late-arriving mail-in votes, which are accepted in North Carolina for more than a week if properly postmarked. The Supreme Court has already ruled in favor of that timetable.

We knew some states would take a few days to call, like Pennsylvania; the high court allowed the Keystone State to accept some ballots up to three days after Nov. 3, though further court action is possible there. Trump had a sizable lead Wednesday evening.

State leaders are promising to count a large number of mail-in votes, many of which are from the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.

Results in Michigan give Biden a reason to feel good: he’s been projected as the winner there by the AP.

And if Biden takes Nevada, too, as well as the states in which he is currently leading, he’ll hit the magic number of 270 electoral votes on the nose.

Meanwhile, Trump has been insistent on Twitter that vote counting needs to stop. He’s inaccurately stated votes have been “secretly dumped,” and has said his campaign has “claimed” victory in some states for “electoral vote” purposes. That’s not how it works. Twitter, as it’s done regularly with the president’s tweets, has flagged the claims.

We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Plus, officials and experts have been saying for months that legally-cast mail-in votes may take days to count, meaning some states won’t be called right away.

And for Trump, it’s not just undemocratic to insist votes stop being counted, it’s not practical for him when it comes to retaining the presidency.

If you give un-awarded states to whichever candidate was ahead Wednesday evening, Biden would be president-elect.

Stop counting votes?

it’s a bad idea for our democracy, and right now it’s also a bad idea for President Trump personally. pic.twitter.com/tLXJyaiPO4 — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 4, 2020

Regardless, the Trump campaign plans to sue some states to stop the count, they said Wednesday.

In Congress, Democrats hoped to pick up at least three Senate seats, banking on Sen. Kamala Harris to be elected as vice president to break ties.

But by Wednesday, with many votes tallied, Democrats regaining control of the Senate seems unlikely.

Two results the Associated Press called last night canceled out: Democrats picked up a seat in Colorado, with former Gov. John Hickenlooper defeating Sen. Cory Gardner, but lost a seat in Alabama, when Sen. Doug Jones was defeated by former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville.

That leaves Democrats left looking for three seats, and running out of options.

Former astronaut Mark Kelly, a Democrat, will represent Arizona in the Senate, taking over from Sen. Martha McSally, a Republican, the AP projects.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters edged out a tight race in Michigan, the AP said later Wednesday night.

And Democrats did not have much success against a vulnerable in Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine; she’s projected to hold her seat.

In the House, Democrats hoped to pick up seats. Instead, the GOP is poised to pick up seats, though the Democratic Party will likely remain in control there.