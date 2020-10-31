‘We need you’: GOP hunts for new voters in Trump country

Trump campaign banners wave in the wind along Route 8 in Middlesex Township, Pa., in conservative Butler County on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. To win Pennsylvania, President Donald Trump needs blowout victories and historic turnout in conservative strongholds across the state. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has a bold theory for how he will win reelection: It can tap a universe of millions of supporters who did not vote for him in 2016 but will do so this time.

This strategy will be tested in Pennsylvania, a critical state that Trump carried by only 44,292 votes out of 6.1 million cast in 2016.

A Democratic surge of votes in cities and suburbs could quickly erase that narrow lead.

To hold onto Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, the Republican president needs to prove that a hidden groundswell of supporters exists and will vote.