‘We need to push forward’: Mother of Eric Garner, brother of George Floyd speak out on Election Day

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Rayshard Brooks: Their names re-energized the Black Lives Matter movement and put race at the center of this year’s general election.

On Election Day, their loved ones will await signs that their public grief and loss of anonymity wasn’t in vain. Will Americans choose racial justice over “law and order”?

In New York City, George Floyd’s brother Terrence Floyd, who urged calm amid nationwide violent unrest and protests in June, followed up on his emotional plea to protesters. He told voters to channel their power at the ballot box.

Eric Garner’s mother Gwen Carr also stressed the importance of elections.

“We need to push forward so that our future generations will realize how important this is,” she said.

Ayana Harry contributed to this report.