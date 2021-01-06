Warnock makes victory remarks as he pulls ahead, projected as winner; Perdue-Ossoff too close to call

NEW YORK — Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock has given what amounts to a victory speech, saying he was honored by the faith that voters had shown in him and promising to work for all Georgians.

Warnock, appearing on video after midnight, expressed optimism, saying he had “proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible.”

Less than two hours after his remarks, he was projected by the AP to win the seat over incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock spoke in front of a bookshelf with a sign that said “Thank you Georgia” and in his speech shared parts of his biography, including his childhood in public housing. He said, “May my story be an inspiration to some young person who is trying to grasp and grab hold of the American dream.”

Loeffler acknowledged earlier Wednesday that “we’ve got some work to do here” in the race. It was one of two Georgia runoff elections that would determine control of the U.S. Senate. The other featured Democrat Jon Ossoff going up against Republican David Perdue.

The race between Perdue and Ossoff was closer in the overnight hours that stretched into Wednesday morning. By 2 a.m., Ossoff had gained a 3,500 votes lead over incumbent Perdue.

Many of the state’s yet-uncounted ballots hailed from counties expected to vote, or at least lean, Democratic; several thousand overseas and military ballots are also yet to be counted, as they’re allowed to arrive by 5 p.m. Friday.

Georgia’s two Senate runoff elections will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Democrats must win both seats to take control of the Senate.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with new overnight numbers Wednesday morning. The day of the week was corrected.