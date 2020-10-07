VP candidates ignore question about Trump’s, Biden’s ages during debate

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

Neither Vice President Mike Pence nor Sen. Kamala Harris acknowledged whether they have had a conversation with their party’s presidential nominee about safeguards or procedures should either man become disabled.

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden would be the oldest president ever, if elected.

Pence instead used his two minutes to attack Harris’ doubt in Trump’s timeframe for a coronavirus vaccine. His answer came in part off Trump’s recent coronavirus diagnosis.

For her part, Harris used her time to discuss her late mother’s status as an immigrant and her unlikely path to the Democratic ticket.

Though neither seem to suggest it’s important to discuss conversations with their running mates, both seem to agree it’s important for the American people to have details of the president’s health.

