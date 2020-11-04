Votes have been cast — now how does the nation heal?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — It has been a presidential campaign season like no other. Many would also say it’s been exhausting, and all the negativity has been draining.

There have been times throughout history when our nation has been deeply divided; this is objectively one of those moments.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere said it’s understandable we are feeling that anxiety.

“Certainly all the vitriol and the fighting and the tribalism have resulted in a divided nation,” said Gardere.

The fact that the election has not been called yet adds another layer.

“It keeps the nation much more on edge; the job is not finished, they’re on a cliffhanger, they don’t know what’s going to happen and that causes a lot of anxiety,” he said.

“We need to understand the voting is now over, the election may not be over, but the voting is over,” said Gardere. “The people have spoken, we are going to find out who the president will be and we have to have much more patience with the process.”

Gardere added that it’s time to remember who we are as a nation and come together.

“We are a dysfunctional family in this country, but that is par for the course, you see that in every country,” said Gardere. “Most important thing is we are still a family and that means we have to have respect for one another.”

Politics has not only divided a nation, it has divided many of our personal lives. Some are finding it difficult to speak to an acquaintance, neighbor, friend, even a relative with a differing opinion. How do you begin to mend the rift? Gardere said agree to disagree, respect one another and maybe even inject some levity to break the ice.

“Humor is something for healing, it’s such an effective way to deal with things that have shut us off from one another,” said Gardere.

Appreciating our commonalities and the fact that we are still the United States of America may help bridge the divide.

“We need to validate one another. This has been a turbulent time,” said Gardere. “We have anxiety, anger, depression around this and just having that acknowledged is very important so we do not feel alone on an island.”