Voters in Florida approve amendment that increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

FILE – In this April 15, 2015, file photo, protesters march in support of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour as part of an expanding national movement known as Fight for 15, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Voters in Florida have passed an amendment to the state constitution that raises the minimum wage in the state to $15 an hour.

According to the Associated Press, voters overwhelmingly supported Amendment 2, which passed with 61% support.

Currently, the minimum wage in the state is $8.56 an hour.

The AP reports that supporters of the amendment believed raising the minimum wage will raise the quality of life for millions of residents and argued that living on an $8.56 minimum wage was not possible given the state’s rising cost of living.

Opponents of the amendment say raising the minimum wage will stifle economic recovery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and have a negative impact on the state’s tourism industry.

Though a $15 minimum wage was a central part of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign, Florida went for President Donald Trump.