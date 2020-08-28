Visits to swing states by campaigns expected to increase with conventions over

President Donald Trump speaks from the South Lawn of the White House on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Now that the conventions are over, what will happen next with the campaigns?

RALLIES & TRAVEL TO SWING-STATES

In-person rallies in arenas do not appear to be happening this election season.

While Democrats have been skeptical about them for months, President Donald Trump’s team has also accepted the reality of the pandemic in recent weeks.

That does not mean an end to travel however.

“The one thing I can guarantee you is the president will continue to travel to these states,” Marc Lotter, a longtime aide to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, said.

For now, Trump is planning on holding stops at airports, like today’s visit to New Hampshire. Campaign aides also say he is open to more in-person visits to places like diners.

As for the Biden campaign, they are committed to virtually campaigning — for now.

“We are keeping our supporters, our staff safe, but we are still getting the vice president’s message out to voters,” TJ Tucklo told Scripps National Political Editor Joe St. George recently.

However, during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, Biden hinted about getting out to swing states after Labor Day in a responsibly way.

During a fundraiser tonight, Biden talked about the possibility of safe campaign travel(!), post-Labor Day, mentioning WI, MN, PA, AZ. “What we’re working on is how I get out. I’m going to be traveling throughout the country where I can do it consistent with the state rules.” — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) August 27, 2020

VOLUNTEERS

Trump and Biden vary differently when it comes to what they are doing with their volunteers. For instance in Michigan, the Trump campaign is continuing toknock on doors. The Biden campaign is not.

As a result, voters should continue to expect campaign text messages, email invitations to virtual speeches and more digital ads on their Facebook news feed.

The next major political event is the first presidential debate on September 29.