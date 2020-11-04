Viral post claiming Wisconsin had more votes than registered voters not supported by data

According to multiple reports, police in California suspect arson after an official ballot drop box was set on fire in Baldwin Park. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

On Wednesday morning, a viral post on Twitter claimed that there were more ballots cast in Wisconsin than registered voters. As the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped to explain, this claim is not supported by data.

The tweet, which has since been removed, claimed that there were only 3,129,000 registered voters in Wisconsin. However, that number is from the 2018 midterms.

After the post went viral, the Wisconsin Election Commission posted a tweet discussing the number of ballots in comparison to the number of registered voters in the state.

The election commission said the State of Wisconsin had 3,684,726 active registered voters as of Nov. 1. That is higher than the number of ballots counted so far, which is 3,240,275.

The WEC also pointed out that Wisconsin allows for same-day voter registration, which could further increase the number of total voters.

The State of Wisconsin had 3,684,726 active registered voters on November 1, 2020. Wisconsin has election day registration, which means that the VR numbers some counties report in their unofficial results are not a true indictor of registration.https://t.co/3TknriWGI2 — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 4, 2020

Now, the viral tweet has been removed from Twitter because it “is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

