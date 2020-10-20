Viral altered photo shows Ice Cube, 50 Cent in ‘Trump 2020’ hats

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson participates in the Starz “Power” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 26, 2019, left, and BIG3 League founder Ice Cube at the debut of the BIG3 Basketball League in New York on June 25, 2017 (AP Photo)

An altered photo of rappers Ice Cube and 50 Cent in hats that appear to show support for President Donald Trump circulated widely on social media Tuesday, fueled in part by a tweet by Eric Trump.

“Two great, courageous Americans,” Trump’s son tweeted.

He removed the tweet with a photo of the two rappers in hats saying “Trump 2020” after being called out by Ice Cube on Twitter.

In the original photo, both entertainers were wearing baseball caps with sports logos.

Ice Cube shared the original photo on his Twitter account on July 6 to send a birthday message to 50 Cent.

