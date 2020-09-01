House Speaker Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Video obtained by Fox News shows Speaker Nancy Pelosi inside of a San Francisco salon getting her hair styled amid a citywide restriction on salons from being open during the coronavirus pandemic.

While it appears Pelosi and the eSalon may have violated the city’s order on Monday, a spokesperson for Pelosi claimed that the speaker did not violate the city’s mandate.

In the video, Pelosi is seen without a mask over her mouth or nose while inside the salon.

“The Speaker always wears a mask and complies with local COVID requirements. This business offered for the Speaker to come in on Monday and told her they were allowed by the city to have one customer at a time in the business. The Speaker complied with the rules as presented to her by this establishment,” Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff for Pelosi, told San Francisco’s KTVU.

On Tuesday, the city began allowing salons to open for outdoor operations, while continuing to prohibit operations indoors.

The salon’s owner Erica Kious told Fox News that she released the video of Pelosi’s visit to show a double standard in California’s plan to reopen amid the pandemic.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious told the network.

Kious said that the stylists rent a chair at the salon, and work independently. Kious told Fox News that one of the salon’s stylists received a message from Pelosi’s assistant Sunday to confirm the Monday appointment.

The Trump campaign immediately tried to capitalized off of the Fox News report.

On the left: Nancy Pelosi today shaming Americans, saying “you must wear your mask.” On the right: Nancy Pelosi yesterday violating covid rules for salons and not wearing a mask. https://t.co/vUfa9fsCsT pic.twitter.com/aUveM3Fn9m — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 1, 2020

Although the Trump campaign criticized Pelosi for not wearing a mask inside of the salon, President Donald Trump is frequently seen in public, often around numerous people, without a face covering.The president has only been seen a handful of times wearing a face covering while in public.