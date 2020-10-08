Vice President Mike Pence cancels trip to Indianapolis, will return to D.C. Thursday night

Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence wave as they board Air Force Two at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to head to Utah for the vice presidential debate scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have canceled a planned trip to Indianapolis to cast their ballots early, according to a statement from the Vice President’s Office.

The statement said the Vice President looks forward to rescheduling the trip in the near future.

According to Politico White House Correspondent Gabby Orr, the change in the itinerary was to prevent burnout and will return to D.C. late Thursday night.

Pence tested negative for Covid-19 this morning. Staff says the change is meant to prevent burnout given the @VP’s weekend schedule, travel plans next week and late-night arrival back in DC this evening. https://t.co/c7w9weVRic — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 8, 2020

Details about the visit were never released, but the White House said that the VP and the Second Lady would return to Washington, D.C. Friday evening.

“During President Trump and Vice President Pence’s Administration, they have enacted pro-growth policies, which led to an unemployment rate of 3% in Indiana and created over 83,000 Hoosier jobs, including 9,700 manufacturing jobs, since Election Day 2016,” the office of the Vice President said in a release about the upcoming visit.

On Wednesday, Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris took part in the first and only vice presidential debate before the November election.

Since President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, multiple other white house staffers and people who have been in close contact with the president have also tested positive for the virus.

Because of this, Pence and Harris were separated by a plexiglass barrier during Wednesday’s debate to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

