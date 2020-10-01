Vatican declines Pompeo’s request for audience with Pope Francis, citing papal election policy

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

ROME — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s diplomatic trip to the Vatican will end without an audience with Pope Francis.

The Vatican declined his request to see Pope Francis, citing a routine policy to not grant papal audiences during election campaigns.

Pompeo spent 45 minutes in the Apostolic Palace with his Vatican counterpart, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican foreign minister a day after tensions over the Holy See’s outreach to Beijing spilled out in public.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

The State Department said they discussed defending religious freedom. Pompeo has criticized the Vatican’s 2018 agreement with Beijing on nominating bishops.